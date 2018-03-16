Man Detained in Inglewood for Possible Arson After Vehicles Char in Carport Fire - NBC Southern California
Man Detained in Inglewood for Possible Arson After Vehicles Char in Carport Fire

By Kevin LaBeach

Published 13 minutes ago

    OnScene.TV
    Multiple vehicles burned Friday, March 16, 2018 in an Inglewood apartment complex carport fire.

    Multiple vehicles were charred early Friday after a carport in an Inglewood apartment complex caught flames, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

    Fire crews received a call at 2:45 a.m. of a car on fire in the 10200 block of Doty Avenue. Upon arrival, officials found multiple cars on fire under the apartment’s carport.

    The flames were doused within 45 minutes and one person has been detained, according to LACFD. A witness alleged that a man holding a gas can fled the scene.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

