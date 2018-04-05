Arrest Made in Connection With Explosion at Sam's Club

Police were investigating a vehicle Thursday in connection with an explosion at a Sam's Club.

A man was in custody and a neighborhood in Fontana was evacuated in connection with an explosion at a Sam's Club in Ontario, police said.

Details about the arrest were not immediately available. But police shut down the 16500 block of Arrow Boulevard in Fontana near an apartment complex. The street was closed between Juniper and Cypress.

Police asked residents to stay out of the area.

There were no injuries reported and there appeared to be no structural damage in the explosion which occurred at 951 N. Milliken Ave.