One man died and another woman suffered smoke inhalation Tuesday, March 27, 2018 after their Rancho Palos Verdes home caught flames.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the fire at approximately 12:30 a.m. at the 2000 block of Trudie Drive, according to Lt. Del Pinto of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Lomita Station.

The victim, who was identified as Craig Kelly Burns, was taken to the hospital along with his 87-year-old mother. Two cats perished in the blaze and one firefighter reportedly suffered a minor injury battling the flames.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.