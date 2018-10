A person stabbed at a busy Anaheim strip mall ends up dying at a hospital. Rick Montanez reports for NBC4 News at 4 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2018. (Published 3 hours ago)

A man was fatally stabbed early Tuesday morning in an Anaheim strip mall.

Officers responded about 1 a.m. to a strip mall at 2877 W. Lincoln Ave., regarding a stabbing and located a wounded man believed to be in his 30s, according to Sgt. Daron Wyatt of the Anaheim Police Department. The man was transported to a hospital where he died.

No arrests were reported Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information on this incident was urged to contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) 947-6227.