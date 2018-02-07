A man who was shot by sheriff's deputies in East Los Angeles died. Eliana Moreno reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018)

A man who hijacked a sheriff's deputy patrol vehicle and drove in the direction of an officer was killed Tuesday after deputies opened fire on him.

Deputies responded to a call at approximately 10 p.m. of a "suspicious person" in the parking structure of an apartment on the 5000 block of East Third Street. The call also reported that the individual was looking inside vehicles in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, they saw the man, who looked to be hiding from officials as they exited their patrol cars.

The man ran in the direction of the deputies after they attempted to detain him, which prompted officals to fire a stun gun, which was ineffective.

The man entered the patrol car and drove toward a deputy, which prompted the other officer to open fire.

The man died at the scene. No deputies were injuried in the shooting.