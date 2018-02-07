Man Hijacks Patrol Vehicle, Dies After Officers Open Fire in East Los Angeles - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

Man Hijacks Patrol Vehicle, Dies After Officers Open Fire in East Los Angeles

Sheriff's deputies opened fire after the man hijacked their patrol vehicle and drove in the direction of an official

By Karla Rendon

Published at 1:49 AM PST on Feb 7, 2018 | Updated 6 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Man Dies in East LA After Deputies Open Fire

    A man who was shot by sheriff's deputies in East Los Angeles died. Eliana Moreno reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018)

    A man who hijacked a sheriff's deputy patrol vehicle and drove in the direction of an officer was killed Tuesday after deputies opened fire on him.

    Deputies responded to a call at approximately 10 p.m. of a "suspicious person" in the parking structure of an apartment on the 5000 block of East Third Street. The call also reported that the individual was looking inside vehicles in the parking lot.

    Upon arrival, they saw the man, who looked to be hiding from officials as they exited their patrol cars.

    The man ran in the direction of the deputies after they attempted to detain him, which prompted officals to fire a stun gun, which was ineffective.

    2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 1-16-18] 2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News
    KNBC-TV

    The man entered the patrol car and drove toward a deputy, which prompted the other officer to open fire. 

    The man died at the scene. No deputies were injuried in the shooting.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices