Man Found Dead in Vehicle After Shooting in Jefferson Park

A man was found dead in a vehicle Saturday morning in Jefferson Park, according to Sgt. Bjorkus of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police received a call of a shooting at approximately 4 a.m. near 29th Street and Western Avenue, where the victim was found dead on the driver's side of a car. The driver was identified as a man in his 20s, according to Los Angeles Police Department Cpt. Darnell Davenport.

Police said that the driver crashed into a parked vehicle after he was shot. "It's tragic that anybody would die under these kinds of circumstances," Davenport said.

At least one passenger survived the shooting and was uninjured. As a result of an ongoing investigation, Western Avenue was closed from 27th Street to 29th Street.

