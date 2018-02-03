Man Found Dead in Vehicle After Shooting in Jefferson Park - NBC Southern California
Man Found Dead in Vehicle After Shooting in Jefferson Park

By Oleevia Woo and Christine Kim

Published at 6:08 AM PST on Feb 3, 2018 | Updated at 11:22 AM PST on Feb 3, 2018

    A man in his 20s was shot dead inside his car in Jefferson Park. Christine Kim reports for Today in La on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. (Published Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018)

    A man was found dead in a vehicle Saturday morning in Jefferson Park, according to Sgt. Bjorkus of the Los Angeles Police Department.

    Police received a call of a shooting at approximately 4 a.m. near 29th Street and Western Avenue, where the victim was found dead on the driver's side of a car. The driver was identified as a man in his 20s, according to Los Angeles Police Department Cpt. Darnell Davenport.

    Police said that the driver crashed into a parked vehicle after he was shot. "It's tragic that anybody would die under these kinds of circumstances," Davenport said.

    At least one passenger survived the shooting and was uninjured. As a result of an ongoing investigation, Western Avenue was closed from 27th Street to 29th Street.

    This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.

