Man Found Shot and Killed in Park in West Hills, One Injured

A police vehicle investigates a deadly shooting in West Hills on May 22, 2019.

One man was fatally shot and another man was shot and wounded in a park in West Hills Wednesday, police said.

The shooting occurred in Shadow Ranch Park in the 22600 block of Vanowen Street around 8:45 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said.

One person was shot and killed, while another person was shot and taken to a nearby hospital, the LAPD said.

Newschopper4 Alpha flew over the park at approximately 9:30 p.m. and could see a body face down in the park.

No description of the shooter or shooters was immediately available, and the second shooting victim's condition was not immediately clear.