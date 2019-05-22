Man Found Shot and Killed in Park in West Hills, One Injured - NBC Southern California
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 
Interactive Radar
logo_la_2x

Man Found Shot and Killed in Park in West Hills, One Injured

By Staff Reports

Published 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 Reasons to Consider a Career-Focused MBA Program
    NBCLA
    A police vehicle investigates a deadly shooting in West Hills on May 22, 2019.

    One man was fatally shot and another man was shot and wounded in a park in West Hills Wednesday, police said.

    The shooting occurred in Shadow Ranch Park in the 22600 block of Vanowen Street around 8:45 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said.

    One person was shot and killed, while another person was shot and taken to a nearby hospital, the LAPD said.

    Newschopper4 Alpha flew over the park at approximately 9:30 p.m. and could see a body face down in the park.

    No description of the shooter or shooters was immediately available, and the second shooting victim's condition was not immediately clear.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices