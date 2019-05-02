Man Gets Life in Killing of 62-Year-Old Seamstress

A 22-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to life in state prison without the possibility of parole for a stabbing that killed a 62-year-old seamstress walking home after buying Christmas groceries, prosecutors said.

Kenyata Blake was found guilty April 15 of one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree robbery in the death of Maria Elena Rivas. She was stabbed on Dec. 22, 2014 in the Adams-Normandie area and her handbag was stolen.

Blake also robbed a woman on Jan. 23, 2015, on a street in the Mid-City area.

The woman in the second case escaped with only minor injuries.

Blake's twin brother, Keishon Blake, is accused of participating in the crimes and is facing the same charges. His case is pending, prosecutors said.

Shortly after Rivas' death, her nephew, Enrique Contreras, reacted with anger and frustration.

"Why can't the criminals (have) just taken the money?" he said. "Why did they have to take her life?"

At a candlelight vigil three days after Christmas, mourners remembered a woman who "never disrespected anybody."

Rivas, a longtime resident of South Los Angeles, often stopped at the store after riding the bus home from her job.