Man Gifted New Walker by West Covina Police Department After His Was Stolen - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Man Gifted New Walker by West Covina Police Department After His Was Stolen

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Published 14 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    West Covina Police Departmemt Gifts Man with New Walker

    The West Covina Police Department gifted a resident with a brand new walker after his was stolen. (Published 11 minutes ago)

    A West Covina man received a pleasant surprise from the West Covina Police Department after he was left without a walker.

    West Covina Police Department officers received a call that a man had his walker stolen.

    Officers arrived at his doorstep to present him with a brand new walker with a sign that read “We are sorry your walker was stolen, Enjoy your new walkes from West Covina Dispatch!”

    According to police, the man’s walker was stolen after he left it unattended on the sidewalk.

    2019 Southern California Images in the News

    [LA GALLERY UPDATED 9/5] 2019 Southern California Images in the News
    MediaNews Group via Getty Images

    This led him to use a golf club in order to get around.

    This story touched the hearts of West Covina dispatcher Nicole Santoyo, alongside Officer Brian Kearns and Officer Carlos Gonzalez who took the new walker to his house to surprise him.

    The man was surprised by the police department’s kind act.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices