Man Hurt in Explosion Near Fullerton Denny's

A 59-year-old man was seriously injured on Friday, May 10, 2019, in an explosion in Fullerton.

A 59-year-old man was seriously injured Friday in an explosion on Harbor Boulevard that led to the evacuation of area businesses and shutdown of the thoroughfare.

Police were called to the 1100 block of South Harbor Boulevard at 8:50 a.m. for what was initially thought to be an electrical box explosion, Fullerton police Lt. Jon Radus said.

When officers arrived they found the victim with serious injuries to his hands and face, Radus said. He was taken to a hospital where he was expected to survive his injuries, which may include missing fingers.

Orange County sheriff's deputies from the department's bomb squad were sent to the scene to determine what exploded and to make sure there are no other explosive devices in the area, Radus said.

The blast happened in a parking lot so there was no damage to buildings or any other injuries, Radus said. As a precaution, police evacuated area businesses, Radus said.

Harbor Boulevard was shut down from Orangethorpe to Southgate avenues.