Driver Hospitalized After Shooting in North Hills

Bullet holes can be seen on the white Camry involved in a shooting Friday, May 11, 2018 in North Hills.

One person was hospitalized Friday morning after a gunman opened fire on a car travelling in North Hills, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, who is believed to have been the driver, originally told CHP that the shooting happened near the 405 and 101 freeway interchange. However, a passenger told officials that the victim was shot as they were travelling on streets near Nordhoff Street and Orion Avenue.

Detectives who are investigating the shooting say that the victim and witness account contradict each other.

Officials transported the victim to a local hospital in stable condition.

Investigators are working to determine if the incident was a walk-up or car-to-car shooting.

A suspect description was not immediately available.



