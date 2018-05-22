Man Jumps Off Freeway Following Pursuit in Corona

A driver who led police on a pursuit through Corona fatally jumped off a freeway overpass. Beverly White reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Monday, May 21, 2018. (Published Monday, May 21, 2018)

A man jumped off a freeway overpass Monday night following the end of a police chase in Corona at the intersection of the 91 Freeway and the 15 Freeway. City News Service reported that at least one person was killed in the incident.

As police investigated the issue, traffic was backed up on the 91 Freeway with multiple lanes closed on the connectors between both freeways. The overpass with the abandoned car remained closed.

Multiple lanes and transition roads were closed due to the incident, which Newschopper4 Bravo was able to capture. Corona PD have ruled the incident as a suicide.