Man Killed, Teens Wounded in South LA Shooting

A 25-year-old man was shot dead and another 25- year-old man was critically wounded today at a gang-related shooting in South Los Angeles. Two teenagers were also wounded.

The attack occurred about 1:30 a.m. near Manchester Avenue and the Harbor (110) Freeway, said Officer Mike Lopez of the LAPD's Media Relations Section.

At least two suspects in a vehicle pulled up, with one of the saying "Where you from" before several shots were fired, Lopez said.

A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed another 25-year-old man to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The two boys were listed in stable condition at an area hospital, he said.

