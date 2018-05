A man was killed and a woman injured in an incident at a Thousand Oaks apartment May 28, 2018.

A man was killed and a woman badly injured in an incident at a Thousand Oaks apartment complex early Monday morning.

The 27-year-old victim lived in the apartment where he was killed in the Case De Oaks apartment complex. The woman did not live there, police said. She has been hospitalized for treatment of her injuries.

Investigators did not disclose how the man was killed. They did say they were not looking for a suspect.

There were other people in the apartment at the time of the incident.