Man Killed in Wrong-Way Crash in Riverside

A man was killed and two others suffered "major" injuries after a wrong-way crash in Riverside Sunday morning.

The crash happened on the carpool lane of the westbound 60 Freeway, near the Main Street off-ramp, when a woman driving east rammed her red Mustang head-on into a black Dodge van, killing the male passenger of the van, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Scott Parent said.

The CHP was first alerted to the wrong-way diver around 3:30 a.m., when someone reported seeing her near Pigeon Pass in Moreno Valley, Parent said. Other reports soon followed, but officers were not able to stop her before she collided with the van, roughly nine minutes later.

The driver of the van was able to pull himself from the wreckage, but suffered "major" injuries, as did the driver of the Mustang, Parent said. Both drivers were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Neither the identity of the victims nor of the driver of the Mustang have been released as officials continue their investigation.