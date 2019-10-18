Man Killed in Luxury DTLA Apartment Building

A man was found shot in a freight elevator at Watermarke Tower, a 36-story luxury apartment building. Jane Yamamoto reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Published Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019)

A man in his 30s was killed Thursday in a shooting at Watermarke Tower, a luxury downtown LA apartment complex, according to the LAPD.

Police responded about 6:50 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of West Ninth Street, near Flower Street, where the victim was pronounced dead, LAPD said.

"There’s blood all over the elevator," Albert Li, one resident, said.

Police are looking for at least two people connected to the killing.

Residents say celebrities and high profile athletes live at the 36-story building, which LAPD surrounded before they said they found the victim shot to death in a lobby elevator.

Video shows the frantic moment the victim is found lying in the elevator. Residents surround him, and a person who appears to be a security officer tries desperately to revive him.

It is unclear if the victim lived at the apartment building.

Li said the building is "pretty secure," and requires a key fob to access floors.