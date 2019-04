A man was killed in a police shooting in South Los Angeles on Monday, April 22, 2019.

A man was killed in a police shooting in South Los Angeles on Monday morning.

Officers received a report of a man with a gun around 6:45 a.m. in the area of 168th Street and Denver Avenue.

The 35-year-old man died at the scene.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

