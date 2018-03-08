Man Killed in Shooting Outside Moreno Valley Jack in the Box - NBC Southern California
Man Killed in Shooting Outside Moreno Valley Jack in the Box

By Kevin LaBeach

Published 4 hours ago

    A man was killed outside of a Jack in the Box Wednesday during a shooting in Moreno Valley.

    The shooting was reported at 8:20 p.m. near the intersection of Sunnymead Ranch Parkway and Old Lake Drive.

    Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately clear and a suspect description was not available.

    Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contat Riverside sheriffs at 951-776-1099.

    This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.


