Kevin Kelly, who lost his wife to cancer a mere two weeks prior, endured more heartache as flames from the Skirball Fire burned down his home on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. The home had been in Kelly's family for 60 years. (Published 1 minute ago)

Kevin Kelly, who lost his wife to cancer a mere two weeks prior, endured more heartache as flames from the Skirball Fire burned down his home on... See More