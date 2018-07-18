Teen Rescued After Fall From Cliff in Laguna Beach - NBC Southern California
Teen Rescued After Fall From Cliff in Laguna Beach

    A 15-year-old boy who somehow got trapped beneath a large rock lost his right arm and suffered injuries to a leg Wednesday near Emerald Bay beach in Laguna Beach.

    The boy got trapped around 3:30 p.m., with his arm and part of his leg stuck under a large rock. It was not immediately clear how the rock wound up on top of the teen.

    Orange County Fire Authority crews worked to free the teen, who lost at least part of his right arm, according to OCFA Capt. Tony Bommarito. The teen was freed shortly after 4 p.m. and he was flown by helicopter to a hospital.

