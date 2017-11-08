Man Poured Boiling Water on Caged Dog: Police

A Chino Hills man has been arrested for animal cruelty after witnesses said they heard loud cries and saw him pouring scalding hot water on a dog. Patrick Healy reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. (Published 15 minutes ago)

A man was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty after he was caught on camera allegedly pouring boiling water on his girlfriend's caged dog.

Enping Qu, 22, was arrested after police received a call from a witness who told them he could hear the dog yelping in pain after seeing Qu pouring boiling hot water inside its cage, the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department said in a press release. The witness told police he saw Qu pouring the water on the dog at least five times.

When police arrived to an apartment on the 16000 block of Butterfield Ranch Road and confronted Qu, they noticed a kettle containing "scorching hot water" and realized the dog's coat was still warm from the water, the RCPD said. The Inland Valley Humane Society then arrived and measured the water at 129 degrees.

The dog was taken from the apartment and is currently being treated at the Inland Valley Humane Society. Qu's girlfriend was not home at the time of the incident.