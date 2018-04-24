Man Sentenced in Death of Cabbie Over Fare Fight

A taxi driver identified by a longtime friend as Asfawosen Alemseged was assaulted over cab fare and later died in Hollywood, authorities said Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016.

A man who faced capital murder charges in the death of a taxi driver in Hollywood pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 11 years in state prison, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Najib Halibi, 35, pleaded to the lesser charge in the death of Asifawosen Alemseged.

Halibi, a passenger in the cab, got into a fight with Alemseged over a $24.75 fare at a gas station in Hollywood in 2016, police said.

There were three passengers in the Yellow Cab that morning, all strangers, police said. The other two passengers helped identify the suspect, police said.

A taxi driver died after a fight broke out over cab fare. Marin Austin reports for the NBC4 News at 6 on Sunday, Aug, 14, 2016. (Published Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016)

Alemseged was known in his native Ethiopia as an actor, singer and poet.

Friend and colleague Mekebib Seifu, who bonded 25 years ago when both men moved to LA from the same town in Ethiopia, said at the time of Halibi's arrest that Alemseged was "one of the good drivers."