Man Seriously Injured in Hit-and-Run in the Fairfax District

By Gene Kang

Published 32 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    A man suffered severe injuries to his legs after a driver crashed into him by a parked car and fled from the scene. Gene Kang reports live for Today in LA on August 18, 2019. (Published 2 hours ago)

    A man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in the Fairfax District, authorities said Sunday morning.

    A man was standing near the back of a parked car on Beverly Boulevard when he was hit from behind, severely injuring his legs. The car drove off.

    About 30 minutes later, LAPD found an abandoned car, less than half a mile away from the original crash scene. The hood of the car was covered in blood and the car's airbags were deployed. Drug paraphernalia also was found in the car.

    Authorities believe this is the car used in the hit-and-run and are investigating.

    The injured man is now at Cedars-Sinai hospital.

    Authorities said they are reviewing surveillance videos from the area.

