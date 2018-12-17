42-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed While Changing Tire in North Hollywood - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

42-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed While Changing Tire in North Hollywood

By Robert Kovacik

Published 41 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    42-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed While Changing Tire in North Hollywood
    Police investigate a fatal shooting in the North Hollywood area on Dec. 17, 2018.

    A 42-year-old man was shot and killed while changing his tire in a North Hollywood parking lot Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

    The man was shot at approximately 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Valley Park Recreation Center on the 12200 block of Archwood Street in North Hollywood.

    The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    Police believe two men fled the scene after the shooting but did not know what caused the shooting.

    Authorities are asking for the public's help. 

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices