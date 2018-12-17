42-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed While Changing Tire in North Hollywood

Police investigate a fatal shooting in the North Hollywood area on Dec. 17, 2018.

A 42-year-old man was shot and killed while changing his tire in a North Hollywood parking lot Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man was shot at approximately 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Valley Park Recreation Center on the 12200 block of Archwood Street in North Hollywood.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe two men fled the scene after the shooting but did not know what caused the shooting.

Authorities are asking for the public's help.