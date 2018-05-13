Man Shot Dead, Other Wounded at Encino House Party

One man was shot dead and another man was critically wounded by a gunman as the two stood in front of a home near an all-night house party in Encino.

The shootings were at about 4:20 a.m. in the 17000 block of Miranda Street, said Officer Mike Lopez of the LAPD's Media Relations Section.

The dead man was in his 20s, and the critically injured victim was a man in his late 50s, Lopez said.

They had been arguing with the gunman when he fired several shots at them, Lopez said.

The victims and gunman may have been attending a house party, according to sources at the scene.