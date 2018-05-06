Man Shot Dead While Standing in Parking Lot of Bar in Cudahy

A man standing in a bar's parking lot in Cudahy was shot and killed in a drive-by attack that was likely gang related, sheriff's detectives said Sunday.

At least one suspect in a sedan drove up and fatally wounded a 53-year- old man, a sheriff's deputy said Sunday.

The shooting attack is believed to be gang related, said Deputy Wally Bracks of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Deputies from the sheriff's East Los Angeles station patrolling in the 5000 block of Clara Street where flagged down a little after 9:45 p.m. Saturday by a citizen who reported that a man had been shot at a parking lot, Bracks said.

Deputies arriving on the scene reported a man lying on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

"Investigators learned that the victim was standing in the parking lot when gunshots were heard coming from a vehicle," he said. "After the shooting, the suspect vehicle, a sedan, fled the location in an unknown direction."

Paramedics rushed the 53-year-old man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, he said. Sheriff's homicide detectives asked anyone with any information regarding the shooting to call them at (323) 890-5500.

