Man Shot Outside of Bar Less Than Mile Away From LAX

A man was shot early Thursday outside of a bar less than a mile away from Los Angeles International Airport.
A routine Los Angeles Airport Police patrol heard gunshots at about 2:20 a.m. in Westchester. In the back parking lot of Melody Bar and Grill, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.
Police said several people were detained for question and one person is in custody.
Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately clear.