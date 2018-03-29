Man Shot Outside of Bar Less Than Mile Away From LAX

A man was shot outside of a bar less than a mile away from LAX. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on Thursday, March 29, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

Man Shot Less Than Mile Away From LAX

A man was shot early Thursday outside of a bar less than a mile away from Los Angeles International Airport.

A routine Los Angeles Airport Police patrol heard gunshots at about 2:20 a.m. in Westchester. In the back parking lot of Melody Bar and Grill, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Police said several people were detained for question and one person is in custody.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately clear.