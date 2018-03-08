Man Shot in Chest Near Muscle Beach After Dispute

One man was shot in the chest multiple times in the chest Wednesday, March 8, 2018 after a dispute with another man in Venice Beach.

A man was shot multiple times in the chest Wednesday night after a dispute in Venice Beach, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

At 10:25 p.m., officials received reports of a shooting at Windward Court and Speedway, near Muscle Beach. LAPD and the Los Angeles Fire Station reported to the scene, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Police detained at least seven people who witnessed the shooting for questioning, then later released them.

A description of the gunman was not immediately available.



