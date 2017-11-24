Man Shot to Death During Thanksgiving Visit in Arleta

A 26-year-old man was shot to death on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017 during his Thanksgiving visit to his family in Arleta.

A 26-year-old man was shot to death Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017 in an Arleta home, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police responded to a shooting around 8:25 p.m. on the 14000 block of Gager Street and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds in a back room of the house. Authorities believe he was targeted and are searching for a motive.

The victim was visiting family for Thanksgiving when he was killed. His mother and uncle were in the house at the time of the shooting.

Multiple witnesses told police they gunman fled in a vehicle.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, homicide detectives continued working at the scene.