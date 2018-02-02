Man Shot to Death During Backyard Barbecue

A man was shot and killed at a backyard barbecue in Bellflower. Gene Kang reports for Today in LA on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. (Published Friday, Feb. 2, 2018)

A man was shot and killed Thursday in Bellflower when a fight broke out during a backyard barbecue.

The shooting occurred about 6:15 p.m. in the 17200 block of Balfern Avenue, near the Artesia (91) Freeway and border with Norwalk, according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Detectives learned during the barbecue, the victim got into an argument with another male and the fight turned physical. During the fight, an unknown suspect fired multiple gunshots in the backyard area, striking the victim at least once, Schrader said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

It wasn't immediately clear if the gunman was the man fighting the victim.

It is unknown if the shooting was gang-related, Schrader said.



