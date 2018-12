Police in Pacoima are looking for the driver of a pickup truck involved in a crash with a parked car, leaving a man believed to be sleeping in the car dead. Gene Kang reports for Today in LA on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

A man was killed while sleeping in his car when a pickup truck struck the parked vehicle along the side of the road in Pacoima early Sunday morning. Police are searching for the driver of the truck, who witnesses say fled the scene on foot.

The crash occurred at around 3:20 a.m. along Branford Street and Telfair Ave. Another man sleeping in a separate car suffered back injuries.

Beer bottles and drug paraphernalia were found inside the truck, police say.