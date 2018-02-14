Man Sought in Gunshot Slaying of Young Mother

Police say a man is armed and dangerous and on the run after he murdered a 31-year-old mom in Redlands. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News at 3 Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.

Police are searching for a man who fatally shot a 31-year-old mother in front of her small child inside their apartment in Redlands.

A neighbor said she heard a man and a woman arguing around 9:30 Tuesday night where she says a woman lived with her young son and her boyfriend.

Redlands police have identified that other man as 33 year old Bradley Thomas Woss. Investigators aren't saying how he knows the woman. Cathy believes Woss is the woman's ex-boyfriend. He's about 6 feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

"She screams and then I hear three gunshots," said the neighbor, Cathy, who asked that her last name not be used.

Cathy says after the gunfire she heard someone running down the stairs. She then heard two more gunshots. A few minutes later police arrived. Cathy says she saw the woman's son who is about 7 years old, talking to police.

"They were carrying him down the stairs and I heard him say, 'my mommy was shot in the face,'" she said.

Woss' family declined to talk.