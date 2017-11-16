Man Sought in Home Invasion, Assault, Arson is Arrested - NBC Southern California
Man Sought in Home Invasion, Assault, Arson is Arrested

By Jason Kandel

    Fontana Police Department
    Matthew Rice, 37, of Santa Barbara is wanted for carrying out a crime spree in the Inland Empire that began Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.

    A man wanted in a crime spree targeting his estranged wife in the Inland Empire was caught in the San Fernando Valley on Thursday.

    Matthew Rice, 37, allegedly armed himself with a shotgun and assaulted his estranged wife and another man at her Fontana home on Tuesday night.

    The next day he returned and tried to light her house on fire while she was not away before stealing her car and driving off.

    A tip led police to Studio City. He was arrested after yelling to police, "Kill me!"

    [LA] Man Goes on Rampage Assaulting Estranged Wife With Shotgun, Sets Fire to Her House

    A dangerous man set fire to his estranged wife's Fontana home before he attacked her with a shotgun and proceeded to set fire to her mother and friend's house. Adrian Arambulo reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017.

    (Published Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017)
