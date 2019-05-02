Man Sought in Unprovoked Attack on Bus Rider in Montebello

A man is being sought in an attack on a bus rider in Montebello on March 12, 2019.

Police were asking for the public's help Thursday to find a man who sucker punched a man in his 50s from behind while getting off a bus last month in Montebello.

The attack happened on March 12 as the man was getting off a Montebello bus near Fourth Street and Whittier Boulevard.

The unprovoked attack knocked the victim to the ground where he lay unconscious, police said. He kicked the victim three times before walking east on Fourth Street and out of sight, police said.

Police said the man appears to be in his mid to late 20s, with a medium build and a goatee.

He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue khaki pants and a black backpack.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Antista at (323) 887-1200 ext. 249. Please refer to case # 19-1523.