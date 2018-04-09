Man Stabbed Inside Bus in East LA

A man was close to death Monday after being attacked with a knife inside a bus in East Los Angeles.

The attack happened around 10:13 a.m. on the intersection of Gerhard and Whittier avenues, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. The suspect, a Hispanic man in his mid-30s to early 40s, stabbed the victim, described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, multiple times in the upper torso, police said.

After the stabbing, the attacker got off the bus and ran away from the area. The victim was taken to a hospital, where the LASD says he is "in grave condition and not expected to survive."

The motive of the attack is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. People can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).