Man Stabbed to Death During Attempted Home Invasion

At least one man tried to force his way into the victim's residence, police said.

By City News Service

Published at 6:56 AM PST on Jan 28, 2018 | Updated 4 hours ago

    Police Search for Killer After Stabbing

    A man was stabbed to death during a home invasion in Lancaster, and police were looking for the killer, who managed to run away from the scene. Jane Yamamoto reports for Today in LA on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. (Published 4 hours ago)

    A man was fatally stabbed in Lancaster, authorities said Sunday.

    It happened at 10:08 p.m. Saturday on the 43000 block of Gadsden Avenue, Deputy Charles Moore of the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.

    At least one man tried to force his way into the victim's residence, Moore said. "The victim was confronted by the suspect and a physical altercation occurred," he said. "The victim sustained at least one stab wound to the mid-torso area."

    The man was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, Moore said. The suspect was seen leaving the apartment on foot.

