Man Stabbed to Death in Pomona 'Family Disturbance'

An 18-year-old woman was in custody Saturday for allegedly fatally stabbing a 23-year-old man in what police said was a family disturbance in Pomona.

Officers responded to the call at 4:11 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Tangier Place, according to Sgt. Ryan Rodriguez of the Pomona Police Department.

Officers found the victim, identified as Damian Valladares of Pomona, in front of a residence suffering from a stab wound to his upper body, Rodriguez said. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

Investigators determined the call originated as a family disturbance that escalated and led to the stabbing of Valladares. Detectives located the suspect, identified as Itsel Valladares of Pomona, and she was arrested, Rodriguez said.

The relationship between the suspect and the victim was not disclosed.

Itsel Valladares was booked on suspicion of murder and was being held in lieu of $2 million bail, Rodriguez said.