Man Who Survived Holocaust by Painting Nazi Captors Dies

In Europe, in the 1940s Kalman Aron was known as the founder of "psychological realism." Today he's known as the Holocaust survivor who saved his life through his artwork.

The artist survived four years in seven different Nazi concentration camps. He said it was his artwork that kept him alive. As a teenager in the camps Aron would draw the camp guards for their wives and girlfriends.

"I probably have in Germany a hundred drawings, drawings of soldiers," Aron said in an interview with the Jewish Journal. "They wouldn't pay me anything, but I would get a piece of bread, something to eat. Without that, I wouldn't be here."

A book in 2013 called "Into The Light: The Healing Art of Kalman Aron," was written about Aron's life and is told through his paintings.

In the book, Aron described his time in the camps. "In the camps, I looked at and studied people. When I paint, I'm trying to capture their character, their spirit, the certain look they have," he said. "Each one has a different kind of look. There are no two people alike, even if they look alike. The Holocaust gave me an understanding of people that most people won't understand."

After the war, Aron was granted a full scholarship to the Academy of Fine Arts in Vienna where he received his master's degree in fine arts. In 1949, he immigrated to United States and continued his painting career. In 1956, "Art in America" named him of the "100 Outstanding American Artists."

He died Feb. 24, 2018 in Beverly Hills, but his artwork lives on in public and private collections throughout the United States and in Great Britain, Sweden and Israel. A documentary is being made about his life as well.