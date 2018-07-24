A 21-year-old man stabs both of his adoptive fathers after an argument broke out in their Sherman Oaks home. Ileana Diaz reports for Today in LA on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

A 21-year-old man is in custody on suspicion that he stabbed both his adoptive fathers after an argument in their Sherman Oaks home early Tuesday morning.

Police were called about 1 a.m. to the 4600 block of Burnet Avenue. The 21-year-old stabbed both his fathers with a pocket knife after an argument broke out, according to police.

It is unknown what the argument was about.

Both victims were rushed to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

The man was taken into custody at the scene, was calm and admitted to stabbing both his parents, police said.



Neighbors say that the man was home from college for the summer.

However, police said that neighbors say that the boy may have dealt with mental health concerns growing up. The police had no previous reports of house calls made to the home.