A violent crime spree in Orange County included break-ins, stabbings, carjackings and a hit-and-run all at the hands of one man in just 10 minutes. (Published 4 minutes ago)

A man suspected in a stabbing, carjacking, hit-and-run and other crimes has been taken into custody in Lake Forest, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

The man got into an argument with a store employee, ran into a home where he stabbed a resident before taking the car of a person who stopped to help the victim, officials said.

The man then drove off and got into a hit-and-run crash.