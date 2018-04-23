Police gather outside a Santa Ana home where a father shot his daughter's ex-boyfriend after the man allegedly tried to break into her home.

A man was hospitalized and is facing a possible burglary charge after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home in Santa Ana, where the woman's father shot and wounded him, police said.

Robert White, 38, of Garden Grove was wounded about 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the residence in the 1600 block of McFadden Avenue, said Santa Ana Police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

Police had gone to the residence on Saturday night on a report of a domestic dispute involving White, Bertagna said.

"He left prior to our arriving, (and) we completed (a) report," Bertagna said. White then returned and entered the residence through a window, Bertagna said.

"That's when the father fired his weapon striking the suspect," Bertagna said. "He was transported to hospital and is in stable condition. The father was interviewed by detectives and released."

