Man Uses 'Club' in Gas Station Road Rage Attack: Police

A man attacked another man in a road rage attack at an Arco gas station in Pasadena on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

A 44-year-old Pasadena man was arrested in a gas station road-rage incident after he allegedly hit another driver in the head with his car's metal steering-wheel lock, police said Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as Michael Barnes, is accused of hitting a 43-year-old man with The Club in the head on Monday evening at an Arco gas station on Los Robles Avenue and Walnut Street in Pasadena, police said.

The attack began at an intersection when the unnamed victim got out of his car with a machete and Barnes allegedly got out of his car armed with The Club.

He was attacked when he put down the machete and challenged Barnes to a fistfight, police said.

The unnamed man was taken to a hospital where he was in stable condition while Barnes was booked into jail on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. Police didn't say what prompted the road rage.