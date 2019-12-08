Man Wanted for Elder Abuse Barricaded in Home

A SWAT standoff with the barricaded suspect has been going on for hours in the City of Orange. Gil Leyvas reports for the NBC4 News at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (Published 18 minutes ago)

A suspect wanted on suspicion of elder abuse was refusing to come out of his home to respond to law enforcement on Sunday.

At around 3 p.m. Orange County Sheriff's Department’s deputies responded to a call about elder abuse on the 8000 block of Magnolia, Carrie Braun, director of Public Affairs and Community Engagement for the Sheriff’s Department, said.

The Sheriff's department revealed that the suspect is believed to be a man in his 60s while the victim is his relative, but cannot yet confirm other details about the incident.