Caught on Video: Man Wanted for Performing Lewd Act at Front Door in Chino Hills

An unidentified man is wanted for performing a lewd act caught on surveillance camera at a front door in Chino Hills early Sunday morning, authorities said.

At 2:30 a.m., the man allegedly approached the victim's front door and masturbated, the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department said.

Detectives released a photo of the unidentified masturbating man and shared concern that there may be more unreported victims.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Chris Hughes 909-364-2062. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463).