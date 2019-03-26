Caught on Video: Man Wanted for Performing Lewd Act at Front Door in Chino Hills - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Caught on Video: Man Wanted for Performing Lewd Act at Front Door in Chino Hills

By Shahan Ahmed

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Caught on Video: Man Wanted for Performing Lewd Act at Front Door in Chino Hills
    San Bernardino Sheriff's Department
    A man is caught on surveillance camera performing a lewd act.

    An unidentified man is wanted for performing a lewd act caught on surveillance camera at a front door in Chino Hills early Sunday morning, authorities said.

    At 2:30 a.m., the man allegedly approached the victim's front door and masturbated, the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department said.

    Detectives released a photo of the unidentified masturbating man and shared concern that there may be more unreported victims. 

    Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Chris Hughes 909-364-2062. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463).

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices