A man wanted for sexually assaulting a woman while she was sleeping in her San Diego County home has been arrested in Los Angeles, police said.

Jeffrey Hanze, 55, who also uses the name Jeffrey Hanre, was taken into custody by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department just before 4 a.m. Monday.

He was considered armed and dangerous and was wanted for a burglary and sexual assault that occurred on Monday, Oct. 1.

The woman told police she awakened just before 2 a.m. to find a man in her Pacific Beach home. The man ran off before police could take him into custody. Investigators believe the man entered the home through an open window.

The victim lived on Chalcedony Street near Cass Street.

San Diego police identified Hanze as the prime suspect in the crime and released a photo of him last Friday. It is not clear how he was located in LA County.

Anyone with information on the case can call the SDPD’s Sex Crimes Unit at (619) 531-2210 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.