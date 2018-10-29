Man Wanted for Sexually Assaulting Sleeping Woman in San Diego Home Arrested in Los Angeles - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Man Wanted for Sexually Assaulting Sleeping Woman in San Diego Home Arrested in Los Angeles

By R. Stickney

Published 15 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Wanted for Sexually Assaulting Sleeping Woman in San Diego Home Arrested in Los Angeles
    San Diego Police Department
    SDPD released an image of Jeffrey Hanze who is also known as Jeffrey Hanre. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

    A man wanted for sexually assaulting a woman while she was sleeping in her San Diego County home has been arrested in Los Angeles, police said. 

    Jeffrey Hanze, 55, who also uses the name Jeffrey Hanre, was taken into custody by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department just before 4 a.m. Monday.

    He was considered armed and dangerous and was wanted for a burglary and sexual assault that occurred on Monday, Oct. 1.

    The woman told police she awakened just before 2 a.m. to find a man in her Pacific Beach home. The man ran off before police could take him into custody. Investigators believe the man entered the home through an open window. 

    The victim lived on Chalcedony Street near Cass Street. 

    San Diego police identified Hanze as the prime suspect in the crime and released a photo of him last Friday. It is not clear how he was located in LA County. 

    Anyone with information on the case can call the SDPD’s Sex Crimes Unit at (619) 531-2210 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices