Man, Woman Found Shot to Death at Orange Home - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Man, Woman Found Shot to Death at Orange Home

Police say the deceased had some sort of connection to the homeowners

By Vikki Vargas

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Man, Woman Found Shot Dead at Orange Home

    A man and a woman were found shot to death at a home in Orange, and police say they had a connection to the homeowners. Vikki Vargas reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 14, 2018. (Published 33 minutes ago)

    The bodies of two people who were shot to death were discovered Wednesday at a home in Orange, but those people do not live in the home.

    Officers were called at 12:30 p.m. regarding the discovery of a man and a woman in in a backyard on the 2600 block of East Denise Avenue, said Sgt. Phil McMullin of the Orange Police Department.

    Neighbors say the husband and wife who live in the home at the end of a cul-de-sac are in their 60s. They were both inside at the time of the shooting.

    The victims, neighbors said, seemed well-heeled. "They were in dress clothes," said Melinda Oschmann. "The man was in a dress shirt and slacks, and the woman was in a fancy dress."

    2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 3-7-18] 2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News

    Police said there are no outstanding suspects and that the deceased were in their 50s. They have some sort of connection to the homeowners, police said, but what that connection is remains unclear.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices