Man, Woman Found Shot to Death at Orange Home

The bodies of two people who were shot to death were discovered Wednesday at a home in Orange, but those people do not live in the home.

Officers were called at 12:30 p.m. regarding the discovery of a man and a woman in in a backyard on the 2600 block of East Denise Avenue, said Sgt. Phil McMullin of the Orange Police Department.

Neighbors say the husband and wife who live in the home at the end of a cul-de-sac are in their 60s. They were both inside at the time of the shooting.

The victims, neighbors said, seemed well-heeled. "They were in dress clothes," said Melinda Oschmann. "The man was in a dress shirt and slacks, and the woman was in a fancy dress."

Police said there are no outstanding suspects and that the deceased were in their 50s. They have some sort of connection to the homeowners, police said, but what that connection is remains unclear.