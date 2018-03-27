Man and Teen Shot by Attempted Carjacker in Azusa - NBC Southern California
Man and Teen Shot by Attempted Carjacker in Azusa

By Karla Rendon

Published 25 minutes ago

    A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after a botched carjacking attempt turned into a shooting Monday night in Azusa, according to the San Dimas Sheriff’s Station.

    Police received a call at 11:22 p.m. of two carjacking victims who were shot. The shooting took place on Highway 39 near the 23rd mile marker.

    The vehicle’s passenger, a 19-year-old woman, is reportedly in stable condition at a hospital.

    The gunman is described as a male Hispanic who wore a gray hoodie and drove a 2000s model Ford Mustang.

    Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the San Dimas Sheriff’s Station at 909-450-2700. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 800-222-8477 or online.

