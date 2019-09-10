Man Accused of Shooting, Killing Mountain Lion P-38

Criminal charges were filed against a Simi Valley man for the killing of a protected mountain lion, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Alfredo Gonzalez, 60, allegedly shot and killed the protected mammal known as P-38, according statement released by the Karen Wold, the deputy district attorney.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife received a report that P-38 may have been killed on July 2, 2019, the statement said. The mountain lion died of a gunshot wound to the head, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office stated.

In addition, Gonzalez was also being charged with vandalism of the mountain lion's collar. Gonzalez will be arraigned on Oct. 9, 2019 in Ventura.

P-38 was a male mountain lion born in 2012 and first collared in 2015, the statement said. The animal was known for roaming portions of the Santa Susana Mountains.

"It is unlawful to kill a mountain lion without a permit for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife," the statement said.