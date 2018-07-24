Man Found Dead in Pacific Palisades Was Murdered: Police - NBC Southern California
Man Found Dead in Pacific Palisades Was Murdered: Police

Police seeking help to gather information about homicide in Pacific Palasades.

By Elizabeth Campos

Published 2 hours ago

    Police released the photos of a man found dead in Pacific Palisades with stab wounds Saturday, July 21, 2018.

    A mystery was unfolding in Pacific Palisades after the body of a man was found on a hillside Saturday, and police were saying the man was murdered. 

    The man, apparently of Guatemalan descent and approximately 24 years old, was found by a resident in heavy brush near Temescal Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office and Los Angeles Police Department.

    The body was discovered about a quarter-mile south of Sunset Boulevard. The man suffered multiple stab wounds, and police were ruling the death a homicide. 

    The victim’s name has been withheld pending notification of his relatives. There is no known information about where he lived, or worked, and no gang affiliation was found.

    Anyone who may have information about the man was asked to call police at (877) LAPD-247.

    City News Service contributed to this article.

