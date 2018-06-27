After a standoff that backed up 110 Freeway traffic in downtown Los Angeles, a shirtless man back-flipped off a freeway sign and landed safely on a giant air mattress before he was taken into custody Wednesday June 27, 2018. (Published 15 minutes ago)

The 110 Freeway was closed in downtown Los Angeles during Wednesday morning's rush-hour commute due to a shirtless man standing on the freeway sign in an apparent protest against pollution.



The incident was reported around 8:30 a.m. at the southbound 110 Freeway and Beaudry Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol, the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles Fire Department were all on scene attempting to coax the man to come down.

Video from the scene appeared to the show the man armed with a bull horn along with anti-pollution banners hanging from the freeway sign. One of the banners read: "Fight pollution not each other."

Inflatable cushions were deployed to catch the man in case of a fall. Around 10 a.m., he eventually backflipped off the sign and onto an inflatable cushion. He was quickly placed on a stretcher and taken into custody.

The CHP also closed the transition road from the southbound 101 Freeway to the southbound 110 Freeway.

All lanes reopened at 10:30 a.m., according to the CHP.